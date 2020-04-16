Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Minno

By April 16, 2020 No Comments

Stories Kids Love, Values Parents Trust! Instantly stream Christian shows for kids, including 30 classic episodes of “VeggieTales” plus “What’s in the Bible,” “Owlegories,” and more Bible videos and cartoons that get kids excited to learn about God, Jesus, and faith. Minno Kids is ad-free and always safe. Start watching now with your 7-Day Free Trial!

Subscribe to Minno Kids today so you can rest easy and feel great about screen time.

  • Unlimited Streaming
  • 126 shows and counting
  • 30 episodes of VeggieTales
  • Enjoy on your phone, tablet, TV, or computer
  • Download your favorite shows on Minno mobile apps for offline viewing
  • Stream on multiple devices at once

How to Nurture Healthy Screen Habits for Your Family | To Love ...

We believe you should have a choice for your family that reflects your faith and values. Other streaming kids video apps have commercials or questionable shows. Feel confident in letting your kids choose any streaming TV show they want to watch on Minno Kids.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Download the Minno Kids app
  2. Begin your 7-day free trial
  3. Start streaming anytime, anywhere

Whether you want to spend some quality time with your family or just need a break, Minno Kids provides shows you can believe in! Download the Minno app and get started by clicking here!

