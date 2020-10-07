Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Night Sky

Night Sky is a powerful personal planetarium.

Quickly identify stars, planets, constellations and satellites in your own beautiful personal planetarium! This is all done magically. Whether you’re looking for a constellation or the International Space Station, research it with Night Sky from the comfort of your home!

Features:

Super Powerful Sky View: Sky View has been massively upgraded for Night Sky 7! With over 60 million more stars, 8X higher resolution for light spectrum textures, sunrise/sunset effects and new daylight mode!

Maps UI: A brand new clean and familiar interface for Night Sky 7, with new Search features with Quick Find, intelligent Night Red Mode, Light Pollution indicator and beautiful feature tiles prepare to navigate Night Sky quicker than ever before!

Planet Internal Structures: With the tap of a button reveal the internal structures of the planets of the Solar System.

Night Sky Quiz: Test your knowledge of Night Sky with a new inbuilt quiz that supports ClassKit. Keep track of your students scores on various topics from Space History, Satellites, Stars and Living in Space!

AR Object Exploration: Pull Planets, Stars and Constellations out of the sky and look at them in great detail and even share the object via iMessage with USDZ!

My Sky Notifications: Completely customize your notifications in Night Sky. Favorite any object and be informed when that object is rising for your current location.

