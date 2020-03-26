Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: One Minute Pause

By March 26, 2020 No Comments

A simple way to connect with God in the middle of your busy day.

From John Eldredge, the New York Times Best Selling Author of “Wild at Heart” and “Captivating.

Based on the One Minute Pause chapter of his new book “Get Your Life Back”, this app invites you into the simple practice of releasing everything to God, restoring your union with God and inviting Him to fill you.

Image result for one minute pause app

If you’d like to download the One Minute Pause app on your phone, click here!

Image result for honest conversations podcast

We also had the privilege of having John Eldredge on the Honest Conversations podcast this past week sharing about his latest book while also sharing how we can find healing and wholeness in unlikely places in the midst of this Coronavirus panic. Listen to the full episode below!

