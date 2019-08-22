Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Otter

Otter records and takes meeting notes for you in real-time, so you can stay focused on the conversation and rest assured that all information (e.g. actions, highlights, photos, attendees) is captured, easily searchable, and shareable with your team. Otter.ai is also available online. English only.

Supercharge your note taking with AI and use Otter for all your meetings, interviews, lectures, and everyday voice conversations.

Many Uses of Otter

Take meeting notes automatically

Share meeting minutes and summary with teammates to keep everyone in sync

Invite collaborators to edit and highlight meeting notes

Record and transcribe interviews, lectures, podcasts, videos, webinars, keynotes

Provide live captioning to deaf, hard-of-hearing, ESL people, and anyone with accessibility needs

Record & Transcribe Live

Record instantly in one tap, with widget and shortcut too

Transcribe in real time (when online) with high accuracy

Highlight the key points to review later

Insert photos of whiteboard discussions, slides, etc.

Scroll back to grab a quote or revisit a point

Input audio via built-in mic or Bluetooth device

Enrich Notes with AI

Punctuate, capitalize, and break paragraphs automatically

Identify speakers (after some training)

Generate word clouds and summary keywords; tap on a word to jump to where it was said

Share & Collaborate

Start a recording inside a group to share the transcript live

Invite group members to view, edit, and highlight collaboratively

Share externally via links

Include a link in your tweet to embed an interactive transcript

Search & Playback

Search the text so you don’t have to scrub through the whole audio

Playback at adjustable speeds

Follow along the highlighted word as the audio is playing

Tap on any word to skip the audio to that spot

Edit & Highlight

Edit the text to correct any errors

Tag the speakers to label the paragraphs and train Otter to identify speakers too

Highlight sentences in one tap

Organize & Export

Organize conversations into personal folders

Copy to clipboard, or share directly to other apps

Export as PDF, TXT, SRT, MP3

Import & Sync

Import audio and video files

Sync your Zoom account to transcribe cloud recordings

Upload from other call recording apps

Sync your calendars to be reminded to record your meetings and auto-title your notes

Import your contacts for easy sharing

Otter Premium

6000 minutes of transcription per month

More playback speeds and skip silence

Bulk export

Choose from USD 9.99 billed monthly or USD 99.99 billed yearly

Payment will be charged to your App Account at confirmation of purchase

Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period

You can manage your subscriptions in Settings and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to your Account Settings after purchase

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription

If you’d like to learn how you can start using Otter for free on your phone or computer, click here!

