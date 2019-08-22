Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Otter

Otter records and takes meeting notes for you in real-time, so you can stay focused on the conversation and rest assured that all information (e.g. actions, highlights, photos, attendees) is captured, easily searchable, and shareable with your team. Otter.ai is also available online. English only.
Supercharge your note taking with AI and use Otter for all your meetings, interviews, lectures, and everyday voice conversations.
Many Uses of Otter
- Take meeting notes automatically
- Share meeting minutes and summary with teammates to keep everyone in sync
- Invite collaborators to edit and highlight meeting notes
- Record and transcribe interviews, lectures, podcasts, videos, webinars, keynotes
- Provide live captioning to deaf, hard-of-hearing, ESL people, and anyone with accessibility needs
Record & Transcribe Live
- Record instantly in one tap, with widget and shortcut too
- Transcribe in real time (when online) with high accuracy
- Highlight the key points to review later
- Insert photos of whiteboard discussions, slides, etc.
- Scroll back to grab a quote or revisit a point
- Input audio via built-in mic or Bluetooth device
Enrich Notes with AI
- Punctuate, capitalize, and break paragraphs automatically
- Identify speakers (after some training)
- Generate word clouds and summary keywords; tap on a word to jump to where it was said
Share & Collaborate
- Start a recording inside a group to share the transcript live
- Invite group members to view, edit, and highlight collaboratively
- Share externally via links
- Include a link in your tweet to embed an interactive transcript
Search & Playback
- Search the text so you don’t have to scrub through the whole audio
- Playback at adjustable speeds
- Follow along the highlighted word as the audio is playing
- Tap on any word to skip the audio to that spot
Edit & Highlight
- Edit the text to correct any errors
- Tag the speakers to label the paragraphs and train Otter to identify speakers too
- Highlight sentences in one tap
Organize & Export
- Organize conversations into personal folders
- Copy to clipboard, or share directly to other apps
- Export as PDF, TXT, SRT, MP3
Import & Sync
- Import audio and video files
- Sync your Zoom account to transcribe cloud recordings
- Upload from other call recording apps
- Sync your calendars to be reminded to record your meetings and auto-title your notes
- Import your contacts for easy sharing
Otter Premium
- 6000 minutes of transcription per month
- More playback speeds and skip silence
- Bulk export
- Choose from USD 9.99 billed monthly or USD 99.99 billed yearly
- Payment will be charged to your App Account at confirmation of purchase
- Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period
- Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period
- You can manage your subscriptions in Settings and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to your Account Settings after purchase
- Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription
