fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Otter

By August 22, 2019 No Comments

Otter records and takes meeting notes for you in real-time, so you can stay focused on the conversation and rest assured that all information (e.g. actions, highlights, photos, attendees) is captured, easily searchable, and shareable with your team. Otter.ai is also available online. English only.

Supercharge your note taking with AI and use Otter for all your meetings, interviews, lectures, and everyday voice conversations.

Many Uses of Otter

  • Take meeting notes automatically
  • Share meeting minutes and summary with teammates to keep everyone in sync
  • Invite collaborators to edit and highlight meeting notes
  • Record and transcribe interviews, lectures, podcasts, videos, webinars, keynotes
  • Provide live captioning to deaf, hard-of-hearing, ESL people, and anyone with accessibility needs

Record & Transcribe Live

  • Record instantly in one tap, with widget and shortcut too
  • Transcribe in real time (when online) with high accuracy
  • Highlight the key points to review later
  • Insert photos of whiteboard discussions, slides, etc.
  • Scroll back to grab a quote or revisit a point
  • Input audio via built-in mic or Bluetooth device

Enrich Notes with AI

  • Punctuate, capitalize, and break paragraphs automatically
  • Identify speakers (after some training)
  • Generate word clouds and summary keywords; tap on a word to jump to where it was said

Share & Collaborate

  • Start a recording inside a group to share the transcript live
  • Invite group members to view, edit, and highlight collaboratively
  • Share externally via links
  • Include a link in your tweet to embed an interactive transcript

Search & Playback

  • Search the text so you don’t have to scrub through the whole audio
  • Playback at adjustable speeds
  • Follow along the highlighted word as the audio is playing
  • Tap on any word to skip the audio to that spot

Edit & Highlight

  • Edit the text to correct any errors
  • Tag the speakers to label the paragraphs and train Otter to identify speakers too
  • Highlight sentences in one tap

Image result for otter app

Organize & Export

  • Organize conversations into personal folders
  • Copy to clipboard, or share directly to other apps
  • Export as PDF, TXT, SRT, MP3

Import & Sync

  • Import audio and video files
  • Sync your Zoom account to transcribe cloud recordings
  • Upload from other call recording apps
  • Sync your calendars to be reminded to record your meetings and auto-title your notes
  • Import your contacts for easy sharing

Otter Premium

  • 6000 minutes of transcription per month
  • More playback speeds and skip silence
  • Bulk export
  • Choose from USD 9.99 billed monthly or USD 99.99 billed yearly
  • Payment will be charged to your App Account at confirmation of purchase
  • Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period
  • Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period
  • You can manage your subscriptions in Settings and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to your Account Settings after purchase
  • Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription

Image result for otter ai

If you’d like to learn how you can start using Otter for free on your phone or computer, click here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!

Image Map

You May Also Like

Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Rebecca’s Top 5: What Every School Counselor Wishes You Knew

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaAugust 22, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

God Can Change Your Mind!

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaAugust 22, 2019
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Jeff Has An Issue With The EPA

Jeff & Rebecca
Jeff & RebeccaAugust 21, 2019
X