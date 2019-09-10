Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Photomath

Math can be a daunting task when you don’t have the right support. Photomath is the #1 app to learn math, to take the frustration out of math and to bring more peace to your daily student life.

Whether you are a mathlete or math challenged, Photomath will help you interpret problems with comprehensive math content from arithmetic to calculus to drive learning and understanding of fundamental math concepts.

From basic arithmetic to advanced calculus and geometry, learn with Photomath. Understand core concepts to help you advance in math and feel confident in class!

Scan a Math Problem for Instant Help

Photomath reads and solves mathematical problems instantly by using the camera of your mobile device. Check your work for any printed or handwritten problems.

Get Step-by-Step Explanations

Learn how to approach math problems through clear steps and detailed instructions. You can even choose between multiple explanation methods for some problems.

View Animated Instructions

Photomath shows beautifully animated calculation steps, just like a teacher or tutor would do in real life on a chalkboard.

What Else Can Photomath Do?

Smart Calculator: Enter or edit scanned math problems using an intuitive math keyboard. Experiment with changes to get a deeper understanding of math problems. Graphs: Use graphs to visualize math problems. You can not only explore graph details such as the root, the domain, etc. but also use graphs to interpret solutions of equations and system of equations.

Key Features

NEW! Word problem explanations!

No internet or data required

Free to use

Step-by-step explanations for every solution

Exclusive how-to animations

Scroll through multiple solving methods per problem

Multi-functional scientific calculator

Interactive graphs

Math Topics Covered

Basic Math/Pre-Algebra: arithmetic, integers, fractions, decimal numbers, powers, roots, factors

Algebra: linear equations/inequalities, quadratic equations, systems of equations, logarithms, functions, matrices, graphing, polynomials

Geometry (specific textbooks only)

Trigonometry/Precalculus: identities, conic sections, vectors, matrices, complex numbers, sequences and series, logarithmic functions

Calculus: limits, derivatives, integrals, curve sketching

Statistics: combinations, factorials

Photomath is the ultimate educational tool for a smartphone or tablet. The core of Photomath is free for you to download. With over 100 million downloads, Photomath is one of the most popular educational apps of all times. Join students across the globe learning math effortlessly.

To learn more and download Photomath to your Apple or Android phone, click here!

