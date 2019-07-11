Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Plant Nanny

Plant Nanny combines health with fun to remind you to drink water regularly. The cute plant keeps you company every day by living in your phone. To keep it alive and help it grow, you must give it water at certain periods of time.

What’s Plant Nanny?

Water is essential for life but drinking enough of it is also one of the easiest things to neglect. Plant Nanny keeps track of how much water you drink – each glass also waters the app’s plants so you both can thrive! Every day you can collect and take care of little plants to get hydrated and grow together!

We Need Water

Our body need water! Water occupies 70% of our body weight.

Grow Up

Every time you drink a cup of water, your plant will also absorb the water. Then it will keep growing up.

Keep Health with Plant

Plant Nanny will remind you how many cups of water you need today. Be heath together with Plant Nanny!

A Variety of Adorable and Lively Plants

Each glass of water you drink also waters the plants, so you can grow and thrive together! All kinds of special pots and containers. Develop your own cute plant family! Unlock and collect a variety of different plants, and even interact with mysterious new creatures!

Customize the Way You Manage Your Water Consumption Goals

Suggestions for appropriate amounts based on individual body data and exercise habits. Automated reminders when it’s time to drink more water to help you truly establish the habit of regularly drinking water. Easily set the appropriate units for each glass in either milliliters or ounces. Rewards for regular use and small missions encourage you to stay motivated and reach your own water consumption goals.

Simple Charts and Interfaces at A Glance

Graphics that progressively track your daily water intake. Track your water consumption history and quickly view daily, weekly, and monthly trends. Simple design and user-friendly interface, so you can easily build good habits. Optimized for screens of all sizes for use on multiple devices.

Let’s grow your health and plants together!

Let's grow your health and plants together!

