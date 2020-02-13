Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Pocket

Use Pocket to capture the content that comes at you all day long, and curate your own space filled with only the topics you care about. Save the latest stories, articles, news, sports and videos from any device, and any publisher or app. Then fuel your mind with a reading, watching, and listening experience designed for calm eyes, free hands, and fresh focus.

Save From Anywhere

Save the latest news, magazine articles, stories, videos, recipes, web pages, how-to information – anything you discover online or subscribe to, from any publisher. User favorites include New York Times, The Guardian, Washington Post, Flipboard, The Atlantic, New Yorker, Lifehacker, Business Insider, The Verge, BBC News, Google News, Buzzfeed, Vox, Engadget, Medium, Newsweek, Twitter, Youtube.

Rest Your Eyes. Find Your Focus

Pocket’s clean layout and customizable display make for a relaxing reading experience that clears out the visual clutter, gives your eyes a rest and lets your mind focus on the information at hand. Love long reads? Pocket’s typography and layout keep reading comfortable for longer stretches. Love to read before bed? Try our new dark and sepia themes to reduce visual stimulation before you sleep.

Listen To Articles

Pocket’s listen feature turns any news story, article, or blog post into a hands-free, eyes-free learning experience. Now you can turn content into knowledge while you cook, commute, work out, walk, or just relax and listen.

Read Everywhere

If it’s in your Pocket, it’s on your phone, tablet, and computer – even when you’re offline. Whether you’re taking a news break, reading from bed, or breezing through articles on your commute, Pocket makes the most of your time by getting you straight to the news feeds, magazine articles, stories, information, news, and sports that are compelling to you. And estimated reading times help you turn any time into quality time.

Discover More Of What You Love

Find more of what you love but might otherwise have missed. Pocket surfaces ‘best of web’ content discovered by our users, verified by our curators, and approved by our editors. Find all kinds of topics from all kinds of publishers, including quality magazines and news sources like Fast Company, The Verge, Medium, Quartz, Harvard Business Review and more.

Make It Premium & Permanent

Power users can upgrade anytime to Pocket Premium for features like advanced search, unlimited highlights, and automatic article backups.

You can also save to Pocket with our browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, or Safari

If you’re interested in using Pocket on your smartphone or computer, click here!