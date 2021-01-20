Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Raise

Make your money worth more when you buy, sell and send gift cards gift cards with Raise. Shop and save on thousands of your favorite brands like The Home Depot, Nike, Hotels.com, Best Buy and more.

Raise has helped over 2.5 million members save more than $150 million! Sign up for a free account and check Raise before you shop to save on every purchase and watch your savings add up. Our marketplace has thousands of discounted gift cards at up to 30% off, so you can save on everything from retail and restaurants to gas and grocery.

Plus, you can earn up to 10% back in Raise Cash instantly when you send select cards to friends and family, or buy full-priced cards for yourself. Simply enter the amount you want to spend, no more, no less. Then, apply the Raise Cash you earned to ANY future purchase on Raise—no exclusions.

Did you know that $1 billion in gift cards goes unused every single year? Put your unused gift cards to good use and sell them for cash. You can earn up to 85% cash back for selling unwanted gift cards and store credits on our marketplace. It’s easy and free to list. Plus, most cards sell within 48 hours. Just set the selling price and get paid via Direct Deposit or PayPal when your card sells.



The average Raise user saves $221 a year. Are you ready to start saving?

How to get the most out of the Raise app:

• Get Sale Notifications: Turn on your push notifications to get reminders of our best sales and to find deals at stores near you.

• Track Your Favorite Brands: Easily access all of your go-to brands and discounts by adding them to your Favorites list.

• Redeem Your Cards Anywhere: Leave the plastic cards and printed vouchers at home! Scan the barcode at checkout to redeem your cards in store or online.

• Manage Your Mobile Wallet: Enter the exact amount you spent so you know how much is left and when it’s time to restock. Plus, you can add your own gift cards for safekeeping.

Gain access to deals at our favorite brands:

• Home & Decor: The Home Depot, Lowe’s, Sears, eBay, Bed Bath & Beyond, Walmart, Overstock, Target, Wayfair.com & more!

• Electronics & Entertainment: Best Buy, iTunes, GameStop, Nintendo eShop, Hulu, StubHub, Google Play, Staples, Office Depot, Newegg & more!

• Travel: Hotels.com, Airbnb, Southwest Airlines, Uber, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, Groupon & more!

• Apparel & Beauty: Nike, adidas, Macy’s, Nordstrom, Cabela’s, H&M, Sephora, T.J. Maxx, Victoria’s Secret, Kohl’s & more!

• Food & Drink: Walmart, Starbucks, Nutrisystem, Dunkin’ Donuts, Domino’s, Safeway, Panera Bread, Papa John’s Pizza, H-E-B, Chili’s & more!

All of our gift cards on Raise are backed by our 1 Year Money-Back Guarantee, so you can shop and save with confidence.

If you’d like to start using Raise, you can click here!