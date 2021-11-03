Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Redbox

Many of us are familiar with Redbox in that we often will see them at the store as we are entering or leaving, but did you know they have an app? Their free app not only includes free live TV, but also free movies as well!

The Redbox app has many features that make entertainment simple, affordable, convenient and personal.

Rent & pick up new release movies on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K UHD starting at just $1.85 a night at any of the 41,000 kiosk locations

Find a Kiosk nearby to browse and rent movies.

Buy movies (used discs) to own forever. Just choose a favorite, select “Buy at the Kiosk” and pick it up at a Kiosk near you.

Stream free movies On Demand – and choose from hundreds of movies & TV shows to watch free with ads. Also, enjoy a variety of comedy stand-up specials, documentaries and more. No sign in required.

Tune into Free Live TV for popular channels featuring movies, sports, news, music, kids & family, lifestyle and more. Plus, watch our very own Redbox Movie Channels for hand-picked collections. No sign in required.

Rent or buy new movies and thousands more. Simply add them to your On Demand Library to watch instantly in the app.

Want to watch on the go? Download your On Demand rentals & purchases to watch movies anywhere, anytime – even offline.

Sign up for Redbox Perks to earn free movie rentals, get special movie deals just for you, and enjoy perks like a b-day gift and additional promos.

Add upcoming movies to your Wish List – and we’ll notify you when they’re ready to rent & pick up.

If you’re interested in downloading the Redbox app, click here!