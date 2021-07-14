Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Rover

Rover is the #1 pet sitting and dog walking app. Get trusted pet care in your neighborhood.

The Rover app was created for dog people by The Dog PeopleTM. Through the app, get adorable photo updates, GPS tracking of your dog’s walk, an easy way to message sitters or manage your business, and a secure way to book and pay.

With over 200,000 pet sitters and dog walkers in the U.S. and Canada, Rover makes it easy to book pet care you can trust.

Peace Of Mind

95% of reviewed services receive a perfect 5-star rating.

Rover accepts less than 20% of potential sitters, because your dog deserves the best.

Every service booked on Rover is backed by premium insurance, 24/7 support, a reservation guarantee.

Fast & Easy

Contact and message sitters and dog walkers, right from the app. Receive messages from sitters when you’re on the go.

Hassle-free and secure payments, every time.

Get a map of your dog’s walk, pee/poo and food/water alerts, and a personalized note from your sitter or dog walker.

For Pet Sitters & Dog Walkers, Too

Send photos, videos, and messages to pet owners with just a few taps.

Get paid on the go—it’s simple and secure with the Rover app.

Seamlessly manage your business, even if you’re at the dog park.

Enable push notifications to respond faster than ever to booking requests.

If you’d like to learn how you can start using Rover, you can click here for more information.