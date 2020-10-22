Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door.

Think you know grocery delivery? Think again. Shipt is committed to providing you with exceptional service, insanely fresh produce, and Shipt Shoppers you can trust. Whatever you need – it’s in the bag. Get fresh, handpicked groceries and household essentials, from beauty products, pet supplies, and alcohol*, delivered from the stores you love in as soon as 1 hour with Shipt. To place an order on the app, enter your ZIP code and choose a store in your neighborhood. Scroll the aisles with your fingertips and add items to your cart, choose a delivery time that best fits your schedule – then relax and let our shoppers work their magic so you can have more time to do the things you love.

Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and same-day delivery and is available to 70% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt delivers in cities like Birmingham, Alabama; San Francisco, California; Austin, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Washington, D.C.; New York, Detroit, Michigan; Minneapolis, Minnesota; Atlanta, Georgia, and many more.

Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. Get up-to-the-minute updates with every handpicked order, if that’s your shopping style. Leave special grocery instructions so your shopper gets exactly what you need, like perfectly ripe avocados and freckled bananas. Forgot to add something to your list? If the shopper is still in the aisles, you can still get it delivered.

