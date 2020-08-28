Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Snug Safety

Have peace of mind that someone will know if you need help. Snug is a free, friendly daily check-in service for people living alone. The app is simple and easy to understand, no matter how comfortable (or uncomfortable!) one may be with new technology.

How Snug Works

Hey there! I’m Snug, a simple app that checks in on you every day. When you respond, I’ll share one of my favorite motivational quotes. If I don’t hear back, I’ll message your emergency contacts to let them know you might need help. I look forward to getting to know you!

The first step is setting up your account. I’ll ask for your name and email address; then you’ll choose your emergency contacts and daily check in time.

I’ll remind you before your chosen time every day, asking you to visit the app to “check in.” All you have to do is push the big green button!

When you check in, I’ll share one of my favorite inspirational quotes and reset the 24 hour clock.

If I don’t hear from you, I’ll initiate an alert to make sure you’re ok:

, I’ll send your emergency contacts a text message saying that you have missed your check-in. If you’re on the Snug Dispatch plan, a Snug dispatcher will call your cell phone to make sure you’re ok. If you don’t pick up, they will leave a voicemail with a callback number. Then they will call each of your contacts, in order. If you have still not checked in and the dispatcher does not have confirmation that one of your emergency contacts will check on you, they will request a wellness check to your cell phone’s last known location.

Download Snug Safety today! Snug Safety is currently available for iPhone and Android.