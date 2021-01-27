Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: SpotHero

By January 27, 2021 No Comments

Park smarter with the SpotHero iPhone app. SpotHero helps you get everywhere, easier by making it fast and convenient to find and reserve parking in major cities. Plus, when you book your parking spot in advance, you can save up to 50%.

SpotHero gives you access to thousands of garages, lots, and valets nationwide. Whether you’re commuting to work, heading to the airport, or exploring your city, we have a parking spot near you. Use the SpotHero parking app to reserve parking in New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Boston, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Miami, New Orleans, Newark, Oakland, Philadelphia, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, St. Louis, and Washington, D.C.

How does it work? It’s easy. Just look, book, and park!

  1. Look: Enter the dates and times you need parking. Then compare parking garages and rates near your destination.
  2. Book: Pre-pay to reserve your spot.
  3. Park: Follow the directions on your parking pass to your selected garage, park your car, and go!

SpotHero Promotions: $7 Off Your First Reservation And $7 Referral Bonuses

Parking for work? Create a business profile to separate business and personal parking expenses, then automatically send receipts to Concur, Expensify, Certify or Chrome River. Have a commuter benefits card? Use pre-tax dollars to pay for daily parking near your work. Need to book monthly parking? Tap the Monthly Parking tab on the search screen to get started and simplify your commute.

If you’d like to start using SpotHero when you need to park, you can click here!

