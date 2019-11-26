Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Stellarium Mobile Sky Map

Stellarium Mobile Sky Map is a planetarium app that shows exactly what you see when you look up at the stars.

This award-winning astronomy application will let you explore the sky and identify stars, constellations, planets, comets, satellites such as the ISS, and other deep sky objects in real-time in the sky above you in just a few seconds, just by pointing the phone at the sky!

Stellarium Mobile Sky Map has an easy to use and minimalist user interface that makes it one of the best astronomical applications for children and adults who want to discover the night sky.

It features:

a catalog of over 600,000 stars displayed as a real-time zoomable sky map

a catalog of many nebulas, galaxies, star clusters, and other deep sky objects

asterisms and illustrations of the constellations for several sky cultures: discover how people see the stars in other parts of the planet

artificial satellites, including the International Space Station

realistic Milky Way and Deep Sky Objects images

realistic landscape and atmosphere with sunrise, sunset and light pollution simulation

accurate simulation of stars extinction, and atmosphere refraction

3D rendering of the major solar system planets and their satellites

night mode (red) protecting your eyes when doing sky observation at night time

view a night sky map of stars and planets for any date, time and location

Stellarium Mobile Sky Map is created by two of the original developers of Stellarium, one of the best astronomy applications on Desktop PC.

If you’re interested in the Stellarium Mobile Sky Map app, you can download it for FREE and learn more information here! If you’re interested in going even deeper into the stars, try out the Stellarium Mobile Plus app for $9.99!