Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Swappa

The ease of safely buying and selling gently used phones on Swappa just got even easier. The Swappa marketplace app makes it simple to shop for smartphones, tablets, Chromebooks, smartwatches and more on the go.

Swappa is a user-to-user marketplace for gently used technology. Safety, simplicity, and the human factor make Swappa better.

Looking to save money on a newish phone or Chromebook? Look no further. Every listing on Swappa is reviewed by a real person so you can feel safe knowing that we don’t allow junk devices on the marketplace. Want more visibility? Upgrade your listing to featured.

People-Powered

On Swappa you buy and sell directly with other users. Cutting out the middleman means you join a community market with the best prices and highest value.

PayPal Protections

Buyers and sellers transact safely and directly using PayPal. Extensive buyer and seller protections keep both parties safe. And sellers get paid fast.

No Junk

To keep our marketplace safe, we don’t allow broken items. Every product has listing requirements and an approval process to ensure confident shopping.

Free Selling

Sellers don’t pay fees to Swappa. Buyers sometimes pay a small fee that is included in the sale price. Either way, everyone saves money over eBay.

Fast Payment

On Swappa your listing is not considered sold until you are paid. And we don’t make you wait to receive your money as a first time seller. You will have payment before you ship.

Helpful Staff

Swappa has fantastic support. Our moderators keep an eye on things to ensure listings meet our strict quality criteria. And we’re quick to answer questions.

Swappa’s growth means more money in the pockets of our users.

