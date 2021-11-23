Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Sweatcoin

The Sweatcoin app converts your outdoor steps into gadgets, sports and fitness kit, services and experiences. Essentially, this is the app that pays you to get fit!

Sweatcoin converts your steps into currency units called, as you might have guessed it, sweatcoins. You can then spend them on goods, services, and experiences on our marketplace with our partners or exchange them with your friends and family for whatever you fancy. Any time you walk or run outside, it tracks your steps and pays you in sweatcoins (SWC). For every 1,000 steps you take, you earn just under 1 SWC. The fitter and healthier you become the wealthier you get!

After accumulating enough SWC, you’re then able to redeem them for items like sports watches, Amazon credits, music downloads, e-Books, airline miles, or gift certificates to various retailers. Offers constantly changed and are largely based on whatever deals Sweatcoin has made with various retailers. These transactions are all viewable via the Sweatcoin app — available for free on both iOS and Android, although you can use your sweatcoins to upgrade to different subscription levels.

And remember that continued use of GPS running in the background can dramatically decrease battery life. Sweatcoin uses your HealthKit step history data to continuously improve our algorithms and provide you with better offers at the right time.

You can download Sweatcoin on Apple & Android for free today! For more information about how you can start using Sweatcoin, click here!