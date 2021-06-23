Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Swimply

Enjoy the luxury of the private swimming pool experience without the burden of owning one. Whether for a quick getaway from the office, a fun in the sun get-together with friends and family, or just some well deserved R&R and exercise; you can make it happen with Swimply!

Pool costs piling up?

Share your pool when it isn’t in use and turn your depreciating asset into an earnings engine.

Your pool, your rules. Set rules, availability, pricing and choose which bookings to accept.

In just 3 minutes you can join the thousands of Swimply hosts earning an effortless income.

Host care support available to assist with all your pool sharing matters. We are open everyday of the year.

If you’d like to learn more about Swimply, you can click here!