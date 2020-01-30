Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Switch

Eliminate stress, anxiety, depression and toxic thinking with the first-ever brain detox app!

Switch uses Dr. Leaf’s scientifically researched and revolutionary SWITCH on Your Brain 5 Step Process® to help you take back control over your thoughts and your life. This program is designed to help you overcome anxiety, stress, and toxic thinking by helping you:

Find the root of the toxic thought and habit that is causing mental health issues Eliminate the root Rebuild a healthy new thought pattern and habit

Dr. Leaf will guide you through the 5 steps for 21 days, giving you specific instructions and tips for each day.

In this app, you will learn that you can overcome mental health issues, and you will learn exactly how to do it.

Auto-renewal Subscriptions

12 Month ($69.99/pr Year)

Auto-renewal Subscription Contains

Unlimited Access to 21 Day Program

Receive Daily Tips

Dr. Leaf will even guide you through the 5 steps for 21 days, giving you specific instructions and tips for each day with the Switch Prayer Journal if you’re looking to really transform your relationship with God and how you view yourself.

