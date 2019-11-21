Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: The Bible App for Kids

The Bible App for Kids is the newest member of the YouVersion family of apps. Available now for Android & Apple phones and tablets, the Bible App for Kids is always completely free!

Through interactive adventures and beautiful animations, kids explore the big stories of the Bible. The Bible App for Kids is a delight-filled experience designed to encourage kids to return again and again. It’s the beginning of a lifelong love of God’s Word.

• Easy, kid-friendly navigation

• Colorful illustrations

• Touch-activated animations

• Engaging, interactive content that brings the Bible to life

• Fun facts and activities designed to help kids remember what they learn

• Special challenges that let kids earn rewards

Includes Bible Stories about: Creation of the World, Adam & Eve, Noah’s Ark, Abraham & Isaac, The Plagues of Egypt, the Birth of Jesus Christ, a New Heaven & New Earth plus so much more!

From YouVersion in partnership with OneHope.

The Bible App for Kids is available in English, Afrikaans, Indonesian, German, Spanish, Filipino (Tagalog), French, Italian, Dutch, Polish, Portuguese, Romanian, Turkish, Russian, Vietnamese, Arabic, Farsi, Urdu, Hindi, Thai, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, and Japanese.

Download the Bible App for Kids for FREE today on Apple & Android and start to cultivate a love for God’s word in your kid’s lives today! Learn more about the Bible App for Kids by clicking here!