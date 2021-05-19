Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Too Good To Go

By May 19, 2021 No Comments

Join millions of food waste warriors by downloading Too Good To Go – the world’s number 1 app for fighting food waste. Pick up delicious meals and ingredients from local stores.

Each year, 40% all edible food in the US is thrown away. At Too Good To Go we want to put an end to food waste by creating a world where food produced is food consumed.

Millions of meals have already been saved through Too Good To Go! Do you love great food at a good price? Do you care about the environment? Then download the app right away.

Find. Collect. Enjoy!

  1. Find a store and place your order through the app
  2. Collect your meal at the store at the specified time
  3. Enjoy your meal a little bit more knowing you just helped the planet

Check if there’s a Surprise Bag available nearby and discover stores you didn’t know before. Show some love to your favorite stores by sharing meals with your friends and family. You can also make a list of favorites in the app so you never miss out on a great deal, and when you’re going somewhere new, you can use the built-in map to spot stores nearby.

We help restaurants, bakeries, supermarkets, and more reduce their daily food waste. A community of food waste warriors is awaiting you!

If you’d like to learn more about this cool app and how you can start using it today, click here!

You May Also Like

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Daily Dilemma: Is 5 Weeks Old Too Young To Sleep Train A Baby?

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsMay 19, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

A New Way To Look At Our Problems

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsMay 19, 2021
Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

Test Me & Know My Anxious Thoughts

Mornings with Rebecca & Burns
Mornings with Rebecca & BurnsMay 18, 2021
X