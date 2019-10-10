Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Transit

Transit is your real-time urban travel companion. Navigate your city’s public transit system with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation, service disruption notifications, and departure and stop reminders… all presented in a clear, bold interface. Public transport not cooperating? Easily request a ride from Uber, Lyft or VIA, or grab the closest bikeshare.
10 Great Things You Can Do with Transit:
- See real-time arrivals for nearby buses and trains instantly upon launch.
- Watch your transit vehicle approaching on a map in real-time
- Compare options with powerful A to B trip plans using real-time data.
- Launch GO for step-by-step navigation when you’re on an unfamiliar route or want to nap/read/space out. *
- Receive departure alarms and stop notifications as well as prompts to pick up the pace in GO. *
- Get push notifications if service disruptions will affect your commute.
- Plan trips, view transit schedules and get route itineraries—even when you’re offline!
- Locate bikeshare stations, see the number of bikes available, pay for passes, and unlock bikes (in select cities).
- Check ETA (and price) for nearby Uber, Lyft and VIA rides, and book in two taps.
- Easily plan and pay for a trip combining Uber, Lyft, or VIA with transit. We call it Transit+
If you’d like to learn more about how you can simplify your commute utilizing public transportation, download the Transit app today for Apple or Android or click here for more information!