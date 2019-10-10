Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Transit

Transit is your real-time urban travel companion. Navigate your city’s public transit system with accurate real-time predictions, simple trip planning, step-by-step navigation, service disruption notifications, and departure and stop reminders… all presented in a clear, bold interface. Public transport not cooperating? Easily request a ride from Uber, Lyft or VIA, or grab the closest bikeshare.

10 Great Things You Can Do with Transit:

See real-time arrivals for nearby buses and trains instantly upon launch. Watch your transit vehicle approaching on a map in real-time Compare options with powerful A to B trip plans using real-time data. Launch GO for step-by-step navigation when you’re on an unfamiliar route or want to nap/read/space out. * Receive departure alarms and stop notifications as well as prompts to pick up the pace in GO. * Get push notifications if service disruptions will affect your commute. Plan trips, view transit schedules and get route itineraries—even when you’re offline! Locate bikeshare stations, see the number of bikes available, pay for passes, and unlock bikes (in select cities). Check ETA (and price) for nearby Uber, Lyft and VIA rides, and book in two taps. Easily plan and pay for a trip combining Uber, Lyft, or VIA with transit. We call it Transit+

