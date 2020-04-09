Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Tubi

By April 9, 2020 No Comments

Watch thousands of hit movies and TV series for free. Tubi is 100% legal unlimited streaming, with no credit cards and no subscription required. Choose what you want to watch, when you want to watch it, with fewer ads than regular TV. Tubi is the largest free streaming service featuring award-winning movies and TV series. There is truly something for everybody!

Tubi adds free HD shows and movies every week, so you’ll never run out of entertainment to stream on the go (and at home!). Our goal is to free as many categories of TV shows and movies as we can so you don’t have to pay for online entertainment (like you do for other streaming services). Not only are our movies and online TV shows always free and available anywhere but they’re also highly rated on IMDb.

New movies and series added weekly – Browse our featured section to see what’s new this week!
Popular selection of HD TV shows (feel free to binge all you want)
Chromecast Support & Multi-Device Syncing

How To Install Tubi TV APK on Firestick, Fire TV, & Android Box

Watch on the big screen with Chromecast or Airplay. View on your Android device as well as your connected TV (Chromecast, Apple TV, Roku devices, Playstation, Xbox, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung TV, etc.) and online at www.tubitv.com. Continue watching videos exactly where you left off on any device.

Find the movie or series you love from leading Hollywood talent, including Oscar winners and movies featuring Ryan Reynolds, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Charlize Theron, Dwayne Johnson, Samuel Jackson, Russell Crowe, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, among many other elite Hollywood actors.

Check back weekly (new content added every Friday) to see new free TV shows and movies that are available for you to stream online. You do not have to torrent to watch your favorite movies or shows. Let us know what you want to see added to Tubi and we will work hard to free those videos. We believe that sometimes the best things in life ARE free. Please enjoy and let us know what you think.

Download Tubi TV today and welcome to the FREE TV and movie revolution! Learn more information about how you can open your FREE account here!

