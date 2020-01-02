Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Verses

Start memorizing more Scripture with Verses!

Join others who have played over 10 million memory games to learn passages perfectly over 500,000 times!

Memorize quickly and easily with simple memory games, then stay motivated by tracking your progress over time using Verses memory health tracking.

Discover helps you find the right passages to memorize with topical passage lists written by pastors, teachers, and authors.

You can start memorizing with KJV for free! NIV, NLT, ESV, NKJV, Reina Valera, NASB, and HCSB available with Verses Basic or Verses Pro.

Verses helps you memorize and retain scripture using a series of memory games:

Absorb the verse

2. Memorize the verse

3. Recall the verse

That’s it!

The games in Verses make Scripture memory engaging and fast-paced. Start playing and, before you realize it, you’ve memorized your passage!

Use Verses for:

General Scripture memory

Small group Scripture memory

Topical memory lists

Class memory

Bible studies

Competitive memorization (Bible Quizzing, Quiz Bowl, etc.)

Verses helps you track your memorization work using a one-of-a-kind progress indicator for every verse, chapter, and book. TRACK YOUR PROGRESS as you work through a lifetime of Scripture memory and see how much you have memorized!

Then, after memorizing a passage, Verses tracks your memory health to help you maximize retention while minimizing workload.

Translations

KJV, NIV, NLT, ESV, NKJV, Reina Valera, NASB, HCSB

Key Features:

Discover passages to memorize with topical lists by pastors, authors, and teachers

6 powerful Memory Games (with more to come!)

(Pro) Memorize Creeds & Catechisms

Adaptive Learning that increases the difficulty based on your progress

Create verses collections to track your progress as you memorize a group of passages

Memorize with Friends and track each others’ progress in Groups

Memorize any verse in any included translation

Track Memory Health over time

Review verses when the memory health gets low

Track progress in verses, chapters, and books

Sync your memorization progress across all your devices

Save your memory progress so you will never lose your work

Memorize with KJV, NIV, NKJV, NLT, ESV, Reina Valera, and NASB

Track your Streaks to see your commitment over time

(Pro) Zen Mode helps you focus on learning new content

(Pro) Light Mode offers an alternate style to fit your preference

You can download the Verses – Bible Memory app for FREE today on Apple & Google Play and if you want to go even further and memorize scripture in other translations as well as various Creeds & Catechisms, try the verses Basic plan for $5 a year or the Pro plan for $10 a year!

Click here to learn more about how you can start memorizing scripture quicker than you ever have before!