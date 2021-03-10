Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: VidAngel

March 10, 2021

Watch & filter your favorite streaming accounts however you want – Amazon Prime®, Netflix®, HBO® – ALL IN ONE PLACE. Enjoy exclusive access to VidAngel Originals.

Filter your favorite content to fit your unique family’s needs, with filters for violence, nudity, profanity, and more.

How does VidAngel work?

  • VidAngel is constantly adding new movies and shows. Browse titles or search for your favorites.
  • Instantly watch as many TV episodes & movies as you want, as often as you want, HOWEVER you want.
  • Instantly stream on your Android devices.

VidAngel on Twitter: "If you haven't done it yet, make sure you get the latest VidAngel app on iOS and Android! ✓Best way to connect to Amazon and Netflix ✓Instantly cast to
Subscribe on your web browser, link your streaming accounts and then watch on whatever device you choose! If you’d like to learn more about VidAngel, click here!

 

X