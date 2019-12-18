Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Words With Friends 2

Now play the World’s Most Popular Mobile Word Game in English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese and British English. Words With Friends is the fun, free social word game where your word building skills are tested. Challenge your Facebook friends to a game or make new friends with Smart Match. Play anytime and anywhere to sharpen your skills with offline Solo Play. May the Best Friend Win.™

• Chat with your friends in-game

• Track your performance and improvement with detailed stats

• Expand your English vocabulary with Dictionary and Word of the Day

• Challenge your friends to think and play faster in English with Fast Play

• Find your best English opponent by browsing players’ profiles in Community Match

• Access your games on your phone, tablet, and computer

Now with more game modes and exciting wordplay, Words With Friends is ‘teaming’ with new ways to challenge your friends and your brain.

Want to boost your word game? Test yourself against fun, fictional personalities in Solo Challenge or exercise your strategic thinking with Daily Word Play puzzles. Got a competitive streak? Go head-to-head in NEW Lightning Duels with high stakes and rewards.

Download the app for FREE on Apple or Google Play and start playing today!