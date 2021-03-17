Jay Allen

Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: ZipRecruiter Job Search

March 17, 2021

Search 100+ job boards at once to find your next job fast. It’s that easy.

ZipRecruiter Job Search is the only app of its kind you will ever need, and it is 100% FREE.

  1. Install the free ZipRecruiter job app.
  2. Tell it about the jobs you’re looking for: location + keywords, or job titles
  3. Find jobs you like!
  4. Apply to jobs with just one tap!
  5. Tell us when you find something, we love hearing from you!

Features:

  • Instantly search hundreds of job boards at once
  • Get the best matched jobs sent to your inbox daily
  • Apply in seconds from your phone
  • Save jobs or searches and come back to them later
  • Review your applied jobs list
  • Get notified when your resume has been viewed

If you’d like to learn more about how you can search for a new job with ZipRecruiter, click here!

