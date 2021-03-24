Jay Allen’s App Of The Week: Zoom Escaper

Tired of the endless parade of Zoom meetings, and the anxiety they can cause? Enter Zoom Escaper, a tool that allows you to sabotage your own audio call with the urgent sounds of a barking dog, crying baby, construction noise or wind, giving you the perfect excuse to drop off a call.

Zoom Escaper is a tool to help you escape Zoom meetings and other videoconferencing scenarios. It allows you to self-sabotage your audio stream, making your presence unbearable to others.

Of course, we know this is a funny idea, we definitely don’t suggest using this in serious meetings or situations but as a tool to have fun with, it definitely is entertaining! If you’d like to learn more about Zoom Escaper, you can click here!