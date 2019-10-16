Jay Allen’s Apps To Avoid On Your Kid’s Phones: Hot Or Not

Many parents know about Snapchat or WhatsApp, but other dangerous apps just aren’t as well known. Apps like Hot Or Not can all share your child’s location, post anonymous messages, and video chat with strangers. Law enforcement says the best way to stay on top of these apps is to simply ask your children what apps they like to use.

This app specifically encourages users to rate your profile on outward attractiveness, check out people in their area and chat with strangers. The goal of this app is to hook up and frankly, this app should be no where near your kid’s phone.

The problem with an app like this is that it is a cesspool for cyberbullying and poor self-esteem as teenagers get the impression that the most important part of them is their body and appearance. Not to mention that it promotes superficial relationships as well as the goal of this app is for physical reasons, not for emotional connection in a possible dating scenario.