Jay Allen’s Best Robocall Blocking Apps

Major carriers and app developers are ramping up their tactics for tackling robocalls on the iPhone and Android devices. According to research done in this area, around 5.51 billion robocalls were made in the last month in the US. That’s nearly 22 spam calls for every person!

With that being said, it’s time to have a conversation about what we can do about this huge problem. Here are some of the best apps from carriers and app vendors – both free and paid as of spring 2019.

Robokiller, Hiya, and Nomorobo are all robocall blocking apps for the iPhone and Android.

These apps offer the basic essentials such as advanced Caller ID, the ability to block calls that are “spoofed” to look like they are coming from a local number, and personal block lists. The apps typically offer a free trial period then ask for a small monthly fee.

Robokiller, for example, offers a personal list of allowed and blocked callers and so-called “Answer Bots,” which gives robocallers/telemarketers a “taste of their own medicine.” RoboKiller automatically blocks over 1.1 million telemarketers and robocalls from ringing, even if they are spoofing or changing their numbers. Take back your phone & get revenge on the spammers.

Hiya, another app provider, has partnered with carriers and phone makers so it brings that experience to the table. For example, Samsung Smart Call has been powered by Hiya Client. Hiya brings trust, identity, and context into the mobile call. Whether it’s your doctor, your next door neighbor, or a telemarketer, Hiya gives you the context you need to make and receive good calls.

Nomorobo has been around a long time and received plenty of accolades in the past. So, this app is also worth a try. Nomorobo has stopped over 1,033,279,004 robocalls.

Free “Nuclear” Option

Typically, with these apps, some robocalls will still get through. So, a free way to stop robocalls cold is to turn on the “Do Not Disturb” feature on the iPhone or Android. But make sure contacts are excepted. In other words, toggle on “Allow Calls from All Contacts” (iPhone) when you use Do Not Disturb so calls from family, friends, and business contacts get through.

