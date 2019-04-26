Jeff Has An Ant Problem & You Won’t Believe Where It Is

Jeff claims that he isn’t a sloppy person but yesterday, he asked his son Tommy to do something with the printer in their home and when Tommy opened it up, you won’t believe what happened. It was an entire family of ants and now the question is, “why the printer?”

Our Digital Content Director, Emily joined the conversation to share her thoughts about the matter and let’s just say, we’re all wondering if Jeff eats all his snacks by the printer.

