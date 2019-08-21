Jeff Has An Issue With The EPA

Much of the country will see record-setting heat this week, causing many to turn down their thermostat in an effort to keep cool.

But Energy Star, a federal program run by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, said in a report that thermostats should be set at 78 degrees for optimum comfort and savings.

Yup, 78.

And that’s when you’re home.

Energy Star recommends bumping that number up to 85 degrees while you’re out of the house and 82 when sleeping.

The program added, however, that if you’re using a ceiling fan, you can turn up the temperature another 4 degrees without losing any comfort.

However weird they might be, these regulations are designed to reduce your energy bill significantly.

“Set your thermostat as high as comfortably possible in the summer,” the DOE says on its website. “The smaller the difference between the indoor and outdoor temperatures, the lower your overall cooling bill will be.”

Let’s just say that after reading this, Jeff has some issues with it. 😉

