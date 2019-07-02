Jeff Just Got A Scary Diagnosis

Recently, Jeff’s wife suggested to him that he go to the dermotologist since she noticed a few moles pop up on him and after he visited the doctor, he got a call back that nobody wants to receive. It turns out that Jeff has Basal Cell Carcinoma (a form of Skin Cancer) and while it is highly treatable and easily repairable today, it still is a scary battle for Jeff that he has never faced before.

Would you drop some encouragement to Jeff and keep him in your prayers?

