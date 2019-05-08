fbpx
Mornings with Jeff and Rebecca

Jeff & Rebecca Talk With Mallary Hope!

Up and coming artist, Mallary Hope, who several years back was already established as a successful country music artist stopped by the studio to talk with Jeff & Rebecca! She shares about some new music that she has coming out in the near future while also doing something that she has never done for any other radio station in the world!

Check out the full conversation below!

Check out some of her new music below!

