Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week: Blinkist

Where do the world’s smartest people get their ideas? From great books! Blinkist transforms the key insights of 2500+ bestselling nonfiction books into powerful packs you can read or listen to in just 15 minutes.

Over 9 million users treat us as a companion on the noblest and challenging journey we know: fulfilling human potential.

Almost none of us have the time to read everything we’d like to read. Yet we lose countless hours to activities that bring us little joy such as commuting, chores and staring at our phones. What if we could turn these little blocks of unallocated time into precious and rewarding moments for learning and reflection? Founded in 2012 by four friends, Blinkist now connects 6-million readers worldwide to the biggest ideas from bestselling nonfiction via 15-minute audio and text.

Get The Key Insights Of 3000+ Best Selling Nonfiction Books

• Sharpen your professional skills with the best business books in your field

• Explore your many-sided self with the most impactful self-improvement titles

• Discover new perspectives on the world with bestsellers on economics, science, history & culture

• Stay on top of the latest trends and ideas in your professional field

Switch Between Audio & Text

• Listen to audio versions to effortlessly slip learning into your day

• Create your own personal audio playlists to customize your learning experience

• Learn hands-free at the gym, in the car, or doing chores with Autoplay

• Read and listen offline

Enjoy Personalized Reading Recommendations & Expert-Curated Lists

• Always know what to read next—we’ll suggest titles based on your interests & reading history

• Discover new ideas and topics with suggested readings curated by experts

Benefit From A Human Touch

• Focus only on the best nonfiction—our editorial team carefully selects every one of our titles

• Enjoy lovingly written summaries of key ideas by field experts with a passion for explaining complex matters in simple, beautiful language

Learn The Way Science Intended

• Retain more thanks to a format based on neuroscientific research

• Understand quickly and easily thanks to crystal clear language and short, powerful content

Getting started is simple. Download the Blinkist app now and sign up for a free 7-day trial. We have monthly, quarterly and annual plans available. If you’d like to try Blinkist out and start reading more, click here!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!