Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week: Marco Polo

Life is busy. Marco Polo works when you have a moment to talk, even if your schedules don’t match. Talk when you’re on the go, between appointments, whenever it’s convenient for you. Your friend can watch in real time or later. Unlike other video apps, you don’t need to be live.

With the People Who Matter Most

With people you love, texts and social media don’t give you the whole picture. Busy lives make phone or video calls hard to schedule. Have spontaneous face to face conversations and really see how your loved ones are doing. As your conversations unfold, you can be in life together throughout your day.

Be Together with Groups

Include friends and family even when they don’t live in the same place or in the same time zone. Each person can talk and watch when it works for them.

Easy and Fun

For grandparents, families, and friends, speaking face to face is as easy as pressing “Start” and “Stop.” Have fun with doodles and voice filters, too!

Never Have to Say Goodbye

Don’t get stuck on a phone call at the wrong time or leave voicemails you never know were received. Marco Polo gives you tone, context, and certainty that your message was heard.

Full Life, Not Full Phone

With no limits on length and video stored in the cloud, you have room for life. It’s easy to share the moments you’d otherwise have missed.

Memories That Last

Keep your conversations alive with videos that don’t disappear. Go back and rewatch your special moments and never forget what you said!

Safe and Private

No one can find you or your family on Marco Polo without your phone number. Works over WiFi anywhere in the world.

Download the Marco Polo app for FREE on Apple or Android here and start video chatting with your friends and family like never before!

Do you love this? Want to see more? Consider becoming an iPartner with KCBI! GIVE NOW

If you want to catch Jeff & Rebecca’s podcast daily, you can always subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Stitcher or Soundcloud! Just click the buttons below! Also, don’t forget to rate and review to help the podcast get found by others!