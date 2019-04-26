Jeff & Rebecca’s App Of The Week: Skratch

Skratch connects teens with individuals looking for affordable help with tasks. This mobile app enables ambitious teens to be service providers at an affordable cost.

How It Works

Teen | an individual between the ages 14 – 19 that wants to work in their spare time.

Sponsor | an individual, business or organization that needs help with a task on-demand

Teens opt into skills and update a bio Sponsors see a menu and post a gig for a task that requires help Qualified teens are notified and the first to accept works the gig

Get tasks done affordably – a teen arrives at the scheduled time and completes the gig!

Perks

Convenient – book a teen to get the task done based on your schedule

Safe – screening occurs for all users 17+, parents are tethered to the teens experience if -18 and two-way ratings are available once a gig is complete

Groups – organizations can create closed communities for fundraising efforts

Gigs – pre-priced and predefined for clear expectations

No cash needed – pay securely in the app when the gig is completed

Easy communication – stay in the loop with the message and call feature

Featured Gigs

Tutor

Sports

Pets

Creative Arts

Media & Tech Support

Event Support

Family Assistant

Create Your Own

Skratch partners with organizations to connect community members in ways that benefit teens and whole communities. This technology allows each partnership to be customized to an organization’s needs. Potential partners include schools, athletic programs, non-profits, community centers, businesses and more.

*Skratch is currently available in Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and Houston areas.*

If you’d like to start using Skratch or get your teen to start using this app, click here! Download the app for FREE on both Apple & Android!

