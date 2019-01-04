Jerrell House

Pls keep my family and I in prayer.

Our finances, we are struggling with 8 ppl in the home and 1 more on the way.

For our bby due in April, that she will come healthy with no complications!!

Also, we just found bed bugs in our home, we are very clean ppl even with 6 kids in our home. This has been a nightmare!

Lastly, for the well begin of our 6 kids, that they will each understand everything we do for them. That they will know the love of God. That they will each know our love for them and want to love others the same way Christ loves them. We pray for their education and their health. That they will turn from temptation.

One last thing, that you will bring love & understanding back into my heart.

Thank you for all your prayers.