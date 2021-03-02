Jesus did not say tolerate your neighbor. He said, “love your neighbor”. (Mark 12:31) One of the things I love about God is that God doesn’t command that which He won’t empower. In other words, if God tells you to do it, He’s going to give you the power to do it.

Over the weekend, the DFW area lost a very well known radio personality: Russ Martin. Russ Martin and I have a little bit of history and if you’ve been in the DFW area for a long time, maybe you know about it. I worked at another station prior to this one on a morning show and Russ Martin had some fun at my expense. When I was younger in my 20s, I wasn’t very good at being the brunt of someone’s joke. However, I will say that I honestly believe to this day, Russ Martin never said anything that wasn’t out of fun. I don’t think that it was ever malicious. Looking back, it probably did me a favor career-wise because you know that you’ve arrived when someone starts picking on you.

One of the things that God has done in my heart because I saw this news over the weekend is that I was genuinely sad and mourning his loss. God tells us to love our neighbor and He won’t command us to do something that He won’t empower us to over the course of time. As I grew closer to the Lord, I would see Russ Martin pop up in the news every now and then, especially in regards to his charitable work. He has raised $100,000’s of dollars for families of people who were officers or firefighters killed in the line of duty as well as a lot of other good work in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

I’m deeply sorry to hear of his passing and perhaps you’ve been one of his listeners. If you are grieving today, I’m sad for you as well. I really am. If you’re one of the families that his charitable organization impacted, we remember him with you. If you happen to struggle with someone in any kind of way, just remember, God will never command that which he will not empower.