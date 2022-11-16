Jesus Is The “Can” To Our “Can’t”

Have you ever gotten a wake up call from stress?

I sure did this morning. Before I even opened my eyes, the things on my to-do list were flooding my brain. Meetings I needed to be in, things I needed to get done at work, don’t get me started on the current state of our kitchen sink. It was as if stress slapped me across the face and said, “Oh hey, good morning! Welcome to another day of adulthood.” So, I did the only thing I know how to do in those moments: I sat up, wiped the sleep out of my eyes, took a deep breath and said,

“Lord…I just can’t today. But I know you can.”

It’s true. I can’t. I can’t handle all the things life is currently heaping on my plate. But here’s the good news: I don’t have to because Jesus can.

“My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ’s sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong.” – 2 Corinthians 12:9-11

-Producer Josh