Jordan’s journey

I am so glad to be able to support KCBI and shared my story in an audio version this morning after donating. However,It was not the most articulate version of my journey! I found KCBI during a time of struggle within my family, specifically my son. During Jordan’s senior year of high school he lost a friend to suicide. The boy that passed( Garrett), had lost his father suddenly Due to a heart attack. Garrett’s death had an impact on my son in ways that we didn’t realize until 6 months later when Jordan went away to college. While away he joined a cult that preys on youth, and separates the members from their God given family. KCBI teachings /music and resources helped build a foundation of prayer that helped us through. Jordan got out of the cult 2 years ago, by the grace of God, prayer and biblical counsel. KCBI gave me hope when I didn’t have any. KCBI gave me resources to support biblical teachings, and I am grateful. Jordan is graduating and engaged to a wonderful Christiangirl

