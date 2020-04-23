journey of lost hope

This story is of lost hope. I have a daughter (39 yrs old). She started experiencing delusions/hallucinations in late Dec. 2019. She complained and truly believed she had a parasite. She begun with her regular doctor and after 4 months we are not any closer to a solution. She has been to many emergency rooms, regular PCP, Dermatologist, Gynecologist, MHMR etc. No one, I repeat No one has helped her. She keeps getting referred to other places and being told to wait one more day, one more week, one more month. The hallucinations are getting worse worse. Today she has called in a faith healer. I have already prayed over her and her house and her yard. Because of the virus no one can go into see any doctor or counselor with her. She is alone and we don’t know what she is saying. Over these four months I and many other family members have sit and listens to her and she has made us walk around her house and my house to show me things that are not there. She now sees writings on walls