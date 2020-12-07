A second round of breast cancer. A global pandemic. And a battle plan. Suzie Eller sits down with Rebecca Carrell and Liz Rodriguez to talk about joy-stealers and the key to true and lasting joy.

Follow Suzie Eller on her blog or by going on Instagram at @suzanne.eller; Facebook @SuzanneEller

Are you enjoying the Honest Conversations Podcast? Would you be willing to subscribe, rate, review, and share it? We’d also love for you to join the conversation! Reach out to us on the following platforms:

Twitter: @RebeccaACarrell; @lizannrod; @HeartStrongF

Facebook: @HeartStrongFaith

Instagram: @rebeccacarrell ; @lizannrodriguez ; @lizrodonthepod ; @heartstrongfaith

Listen to the full episode of the podcast below!

Also, make sure to subscribe, rate, and review the “Honest Conversations | HeartStrong Faith” podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Spotify, and all the other platforms!

You can also access the podcast and many other great resources by clicking here!