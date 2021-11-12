Judas’ infamous betrayal of Jesus made him one of the best-known Bible characters of all time. Even people not familiar with the Bible reference him as an example of treacherous behavior. His reputation is even sadder when we consider what the Bible says about his time with Jesus.

However, recently I read something from Pastor Nic Burleson who wrote something very powerful that we often don’t consider in this story:

Think about this for a second. Jesus knew. He goes into that room with His disciples. He knows He is going to be betrayed. He knows it is Judas who will turn against him. He knows that He has been sold out for a handful of silver. Stabbed in the back by one He has poured His life into.

Yet, in that room, hours before the death of Jesus, Judas ate too. Jesus fed Judas too. Jesus prayed for Judas too. Jesus washed Judas’ feet too. I struggle to fathom that kind of love. A love that would feed the mouth that deceived you. A love that would wash the treasonous feet of the traitor. A love that could forgive even the vilest of betrayals.

I honestly struggle to comprehend it. And then, suddenly, I realize that I’m Judas. And in that moment, I’m so thankful & altogether overwhelmed that Judas ate too.