Just Have A Little Patience

The next time you get the urge to blow your horn at the person in front of you, just try an have some patience. It might save you some embarrassment!

I went to go grab some lunch at a fast food spot and the line was 7 cars deep. I knew it was going to take a while but it took longer because the car directly in front of me wasn’t paying attention.

1 car length..

Then 2 car lengths..

Still no movement.

I wanted to give the horn a little tap but I decided against it and eventually he looked up and moved forward.

Less than a minute later, same thing. The cars in front of him we’re moving but he just sat there.

(Patience Sonny, patience. Don’t blow your horn.)

He finally noticed and we all caught up.

Then I get a text and decided to check it and respond, by the time I looked up, that car that was in front me? 3 car lengths ahead…

I couldn’t help but blow the horn at myself. I see what you did there, God!

-Sonny