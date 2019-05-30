Just in the nick of time

I asked for prayer with finding a safe place to live and it was answered and now I need to move out and can’t get any help. No truck and very little money. Can someone please help me move the rest of my things by Sunday June 2? I have a quite a bit of things in my car but it’s costing me a lot more because I also have to go to work which is using more gas than I can afford. If someone can help me please contact me asap. I just need 1 other person with a truck. I will help load and unload. In Jesus name I pray. Amen