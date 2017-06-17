Just when I needed it most

Recently, I had major stomach surgery. When I came home, I had my mom and sister to help take care of me. After a few days, they had to go back to Oklahoma. Even though I am 57, I cried like a baby when they left. I am single and now my recovery depended on me. I began having anxiety attacks. I reached out to the Prayer Center and posted a prayer request; asking for God to heal my body and mind.

I want you to know I felt every single prayer. When looking back, I noticed I received an email notice that someone had prayed for me at about the time I was having an anxiety attack…each and every time! God is so much bigger than an anxiety attack.

Thank you, prayer warriors for interceding on my behalf. What a mighty God we serve!