Kanye West Led Me In A Moment of Worship

This past weekend a new album was released called “Jesus is King.”

It wasn’t an artist that we play here on KCBI, in fact, it was from an artist that most of us would hear the name and laugh at the possibility of it all.

KANYE WEST.

I realize that name may mean absolutely nothing to you, probably because you don’t hang around in the rap, hip hop, reality TV world. But for anyone familiar with pop culture, Kanye West is a rapper, a fashion designer, husband to celebrity reality star Kim Kardashian. He’s been known for explicit music, fashion influence and his ego.

But he has recently been getting a lot of headlines for becoming a Christian. When late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel asked him if he was a Christian Music artist, Kanye’s response, “I’m a Christian Everything.”

Talk about a turnabout! Kanye West just released a worship album called Jesus is King. And sadly but not surprisingly it’s come with a lot of criticism. People judging ‘the fruit’ of Kanye’s recent conversion. I don’t know Kanye West personally, never had a conversation with him. I cannot speak to his transformation from a first hand experience with him.

Here is what I’ve heard him say on national television that he is a born again follower of Jesus Christ. He’s also said at a recent Sunday Service:

“If you believe that Jesus died for your sins, that’s the Gospel…It’s simple!”

“The Gospel saved my life.”

“When I was chasing the fame and my name, all that I wrought was pain and shame. But through Christ God has made things come alive.”

“He’s kept my family together. He’s brought my mind back. He’s brought back my sanity.”

“God has already won the victory. Jesus Christ has already won the victory.”

And I know that this past weekend when I was out walking beside White Rock Lack, I was listening to his album. And somewhere along the path, tears welled up in my eyes as they have done so many other times and I stood in awe of Jesus Christ, My Savior. That was my moment of worship, nobody gets to tell me that that didn’t happen. I was worshiping my God because of the beats and lyrics of a colorful rapper and personality named Kanye West.

I celebrate the words and the life change that Kanye is professing. And will pray that He will continue to grow in his faith, as I would for any new believer that we celebrate the miracle of their Salvation!

It is not beyond God to use drunks, murderers, prostitutes for His Kingdom. I’m thankful for a God that can use me a sinful, adulteress woman, to share His encouragement on the airwaves everyday!

And I’m thankful for a God that uses explicit rappers turned worship leaders in His Kingdom to proclaim his Good News!