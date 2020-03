Danny Gokey has decided to perform the Wash Yo Hands Challenge and let’s just say if you’re looking for something to sing while washing your hands, this will definitely do the trick!

Whether it’s the flu, COVID-19, or just the common cold, here are some great principles to follow, and music is a great way to spread the message. In light of current public health concerns, this is a fun reminder to be vigilant without instilling fear. So share the song, learn the moves, and stay healthy!