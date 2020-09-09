Mornings with Rebecca & Burns

KCBI Artist Lauren Daigle Is Building A School!

KCBI Artist Lauren Daigle made a very exciting announcement about a partnership between her foundation, The Price Fund, and Bob Goff’s Love Does Foundation. Together the organizations will focus on building a brand new school in Congo that will eventually serve to educate more than 300 students. The school will be located in the conflict zone of Goma and will help educate the youth to help end the cycle of war and establish peace in the area.

Isn’t that so cool though? What an incredible work she continues to do as she works with Bob Goff on building a school in this area. If you’d like to read more or stay up to date on this project, you can click here!

 

