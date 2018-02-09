KCBI Artists Sidewalk Prophets Survive Fire but Could Use Your Help!

A scary way to be woken up, as was described from the Sidewalk Prophets page:

“We had a horrific fire last night while on tour.

This morning as we got on the highway from Texarkana TX in route to Amarillo for the opening weekend of our Something Different Tour our bus trailer caught fire.

At approximately 5am on I-40W just outside of Okemah, Oklahoma our bus driver opened the galley door to the bunk area of the bus and ordered us to evacuate the bus because of the fire. Our team scrambled to get out of the bus as smoke began to fill the bus. ” READ MORE

We are so glad that they are all okay! These guys are just starting their tour. To bring the good news of the Gospel to thousands of people across the US. If you want to help them get back on their feet you can check out their GO FUND ME page!